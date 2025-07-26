WAFU B U-20: WAFU B U-20: Losing To Côte d’Ivoire In Final Painful –Flying Eagles Star, Akinyele

Flying Eagles defender Ahmed Akinyele has said losing the WAFU B U-20 final to Côte d’Ivoire was painful.

A costly mistake by Ebenezer Harcourt in the dying minutes of the final earned Cote d’Ivoire a 1-0 win.

While attempting to catch a free-kick Harcourt dropped the ball which was quickly pounced on by an Ivorian player.

Reacting to the defeat Akinyele, however, expressed happiness for the opportunity to feature for the Flying Eagles.

“Losing in the final is painful, but I’m truly grateful for the opportunity to represent the Flying Eagles,” Akinyele wrote on X.

“It’s an honour to wear the green and white — thank you to everyone who supported us throughout this journey. We move with our heads held high.”

Akinyele, alongside Daniel Bamayi, were included in the WAFU B U-20 Team of the Tournament.

The just concluded competition was part of preparations for the Flying Eagles ahead of the FIFA U-20 World Cup in Chile.

The Flying Eagles will face Saudi Arabia, Norway and Colombia in the group stage.



By James Agberebi



