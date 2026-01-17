Egypt Target First AFCON Win Against Super Eagles In 16 Years

Coming off the back of disappointing semi-final defeats, Egypt and Nigeria will hope to end the AFCON 2025 on a high when they face off in Saturday’s third place playoff match in Casablanca.

While the Pharaohs lost 1-0 to the Teranga Lions of Senegal, the Super Eagles fell 4-2 on penalty to host Morocco after the 90 minutes and extra-time ended goalless.

Now both teams will fight for the bronze which will serve as a consolation, after the disappointment of failing to make it to the grand finale.

However, the Egyptians have it all to do because they will go into today’s tie hoping to secure a first AFCON win against the Super Eagles since the 2010 edition in Angola.

When both teams met in their first group game 16 years ago, the Egyptians came from a goal down to win 3-1. Chinedu Obasi put the Super Eagles 1-0 up on 12 minutes before Emab Moteab made it 1-1 in the 34th minute.

Nine minutes into the second half Ahmed Hassan put Egypt 2-1 up while Mohamed Nagy got the third goal for the Pharaohs with three minutes left in the game.

Also, it is important to note that the Pharaohs have lost more games to the Super Eagles at the AFCON than they have managed to win.

In nine previous meetings, the Pharaohs have lost five, won two with two fixtures ending in draws.

Meanwhile, Hossam Abdelmaguid is suspended after accumulating yellow cards, while Mohamed Hamdy sustained a serious knee injury against Benin in the round of 16, ruling him out for an extended period.

Star winger Mohamed Salah, who is Egypt’s top scorer at the finals with four goals, may not face the Super Eagles on Saturday, leaving the attacking burden to Omar Marmoush, Mostafa Mohamed and Trezeguet.

On the part of the Super Eagles, Calvin Bassey, who was booked against Morocco, is suspended for Saturday, while Ndidi returns from suspension after missing the semi-final loss against Morocco.

Also, Victor Osimhen’s participation remains uncertain after Eric Chelle revealed the forward was carrying an ankle injury, which forced him off before the shootout against Morocco.

If Osimhen misses out, the responsibility falls on Ademola Lookman, Akor Adams and Paul Onuachu.

By James Agberebi in Casablanca



