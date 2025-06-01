Egypt’s Pyramids Beat Mamelodi Sundowns To Land First-Ever Champions League Title

Pyramids FC clinched their maiden TotalEnergies CAF Champions League title with a 2-1 victory over South Africa’s Mamelodi Sundowns in a pulsating second leg final at the 30 June Air Defence Stadium in Cairo.

Having drawn the first leg 1-1 in Pretoria, the Egyptian side secured a 3-2 aggregate win, becoming the fourth different club from Egypt to win Africa’s most prestigious club competition—joining Al Ahly, Zamalek, and Ismaily in a feat unmatched by any other nation.

Pyramids began with purpose in front of a passionate home crowd, taking the lead in the 23rd minute through their prolific striker Fiston Mayele, who rifled a low shot into the far corner after a clever move on the right side.

The goal marked his ninth in the competition and confirmed his status as one of the key figures in Pyramids’ historic run.

The home side doubled their lead shortly after the restart when defender Ahmed Samy rose highest to head home from a Mohamed Chibi cross in the 56th minute, sending the Cairo crowd into a frenzy.

Despite trailing by two goals, Sundowns showed resilience.

Iqraam Rayners pulled one back for the South African champions in the 75th minute with a composed finish from close range, setting up a tense finale.

Miguel Cardoso’s side pushed forward relentlessly in the final minutes, with Peter Shalulile and Lebo Mothiba both having efforts blocked in a frantic closing stretch that saw 10 minutes of added time.

However, Pyramids held firm, thanks in large part to the heroics of goalkeeper Ahmed El Shenawy and a composed defensive performance.

