Chelle Demands More From New Boy Fredrick

Super Eagles head new coach Eric Chelle has demand more from Benjamin Fredrick despite the youngster impressive debut for the team.
The centre-back started Nigeria’s Unity Cup final win over Reggae Boys of Jamaica at the Gtech Community Stadium, Brentford, London on Saturday.
Fredrick put an impressive performance in the game and earned plaudits from his teammates and fans.
Chelle, who lauded the 19-year-old stated that there is still room for improvement in his game.
“He reads the game well, but of course there’s room for improvements,” he affirmed.
“We conceded a goal and maybe he could have done something differently in that situation.
“Like I always say about our players, even when they play well, we still need to improve every day.”
He added: “My assistant even joked that I should take credit for his performance because I selected him.
“But really, it’s just one game – a big one – and he needs to keep working hard and improving.”
By Adeboye Amosu
One thing is certain this our chelle of a coach he’s really good both with home based and foreign based
IF OUR NFF ARE REALLY SERIOUS, THEY NEED TO START BUILD TEAMS(e.g. u-20, CHAN, U-23), PLAYERS (e.g. Frederick, Christantus, Somaila, Ogbu, Anthony-dennis e.t.c.), COACHES(e.g. ogunmondede, Fidelis e.t.c.) FOR THE FUTURE.
** LET NFF MAKE OGUNMONDEDE-FIDELIS TO BECOME NEXT U-23 & CHAN TEAM COACH. BECAUSE BOTH COACHES ARE MORE FAMILIAR WITH HOMEBASE PLAYERS VERY WELL. AND WE ALL KNOW THAT WHEN IT IS TIME FOR U-23 AFCON TO COMMENCE, MOST OF THESE FOREIGN BASE PLAYERS WILL NOT BE RELEASE BY THEIR RESPECTIVE CLUB SIDES BECAUSE THE COMPETITION IS NOT IN FIFA CALENDAR. IN THIS CASE, GOOD HOMEBASE PLAYERS WILL BE A SOLUTION. THIS TIME AROUND, IT IS VERY IMPORTANT TO QUALIFY FOR NEXT U-23 AFCON & OLYMPIC GAME, BECAUSE IT IS GREAT AVENUE FOR NEW/YOUNG PLAYERS TO SHOWCASE THEIR GAME/TALENT TO THE WORLD & PROMOTE TO SUPER EAGLE JUST LIKE PLAYERS OF ATLANTA 1996 OLYMPIC GAME.
### NFF SHOULD START PREPARATION NOW. ###
DON’T LET ALL THESE PLAYERS GET WASTED. BECAUSE ALL OF THEM CANNOT BE IN SUPER EAGLE AT ONCE.