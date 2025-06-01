Chelle Demands More From New Boy Fredrick

Super Eagles head new coach Eric Chelle has demand more from Benjamin Fredrick despite the youngster impressive debut for the team.

The centre-back started Nigeria’s Unity Cup final win over Reggae Boys of Jamaica at the Gtech Community Stadium, Brentford, London on Saturday.

Fredrick put an impressive performance in the game and earned plaudits from his teammates and fans.

Chelle, who lauded the 19-year-old stated that there is still room for improvement in his game.

“He reads the game well, but of course there’s room for improvements,” he affirmed.

“We conceded a goal and maybe he could have done something differently in that situation.

“Like I always say about our players, even when they play well, we still need to improve every day.”

He added: “My assistant even joked that I should take credit for his performance because I selected him.

“But really, it’s just one game – a big one – and he needs to keep working hard and improving.”

By Adeboye Amosu






