Unity Cup: Super Eagles Team Full Of Quality Players –Ex-Man United Assistant Coach

Former Manchester United assistant coach under Sir Alex Ferguson and current Jamaica head coach Steve McClaren has said the Super Eagles is packed with quality players.
McClaren guided Jamaica to the final of this year’s Unity Cup in London where they lost 5-4 on penalty shootout after 90 minutes of football ended 2-2.
Despite coming out tops in the penalty shootout, the Super Eagles bossed most parts of the game while The Reggae Boys relied more on counters.
Speaking after the game McClaren praised his team for dragging the match to penalties despite playing almost the entirety of the tie on the back foot.
“I’ve got to say, a very good Nigerian team full of quality players who play across Europe and the United Kingdom,” McClaren said.
“You see the way that they move the ball. They don’t give the ball away. Admiring them, but for our team to deal with that was a credit.”
Meanwhile, the Super Eagles will be in action again on June 6 against Russia in an international friendly game.
This is the first-ever meeting between the two teams at senior men’s level.
Their only previous clashes had been at the U-20 and U-17 FIFA World Cups.
IF OUR NFF ARE REALLY SERIOUS, THEY NEED TO START BUILD TEAMS(e.g. u-20, CHAN, U-23), PLAYERS (e.g. Frederick, Christantus, Somaila, Ogbu, Anthony-dennis e.t.c.), COACHES(e.g. ogunmondede, Fidelis e.t.c.) FOR THE FUTURE.
** LET NFF MAKE OGUNMONDEDE-FIDELIS TO BECOME NEXT U-23 & CHAN TEAM COACH. BECAUSE BOTH COACHES ARE MORE FAMILIAR WITH HOMEBASE PLAYERS VERY WELL. AND WE ALL KNOW THAT WHEN IT IS TIME FOR U-23 AFCON TO COMMENCE, MOST OF THESE FOREIGN BASE PLAYERS WILL NOT BE RELEASE BY THEIR RESPECTIVE CLUB SIDES BECAUSE THE COMPETITION IS NOT IN FIFA CALENDAR. IN THIS CASE, GOOD HOMEBASE PLAYERS WILL BE A SOLUTION. THIS TIME AROUND, IT IS VERY IMPORTANT TO QUALIFY FOR NEXT U-23 AFCON & OLYMPIC GAME, BECAUSE IT IS GREAT AVENUE FOR NEW/YOUNG PLAYERS TO SHOWCASE THEIR GAME/TALENT TO THE WORLD & PROMOTE TO SUPER EAGLE JUST LIKE PLAYERS OF ATLANTA 1996 OLYMPIC GAME.
### NFF SHOULD START PREPARATION NOW. ###
DON’T LET ALL THESE PLAYERS GET WASTED. BECAUSE ALL OF THEM CANNOT BE IN SUPER EAGLE AT ONCE.