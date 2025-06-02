Unity Cup: Super Eagles Team Full Of Quality Players –Ex-Man United Assistant Coach

Former Manchester United assistant coach under Sir Alex Ferguson and current Jamaica head coach Steve McClaren has said the Super Eagles is packed with quality players.

McClaren guided Jamaica to the final of this year’s Unity Cup in London where they lost 5-4 on penalty shootout after 90 minutes of football ended 2-2.

Despite coming out tops in the penalty shootout, the Super Eagles bossed most parts of the game while The Reggae Boys relied more on counters.

Speaking after the game McClaren praised his team for dragging the match to penalties despite playing almost the entirety of the tie on the back foot.

“I’ve got to say, a very good Nigerian team full of quality players who play across Europe and the United Kingdom,” McClaren said.

“You see the way that they move the ball. They don’t give the ball away. Admiring them, but for our team to deal with that was a credit.”

Meanwhile, the Super Eagles will be in action again on June 6 against Russia in an international friendly game.

This is the first-ever meeting between the two teams at senior men’s level.

Their only previous clashes had been at the U-20 and U-17 FIFA World Cups.



