Bayer Leverkusen To Demand €50m For Boniface

Bayer Leverkusen have slapped a €50m price tag on their Nigerian import Victor Boniface, reports Completesports.com.

Boniface has been tipped to leave the Bay Arena this summer following the departure of Xabi Alonso to Real Madrid.

The Nigeria international was close to completing a big money move to Saudi Arabia Professional League club Al Nassr during the winter transfer window.

According to German news outlet, BILD, Bayer Leverkusen could let the forward leave this summer to find new signings.

The 24-year-old has been linked with a move to clubs in the Premier League and Germany.

Boniface scored 11 goals in 27 outings across all competitions for Leverkusen in the 2024/25 season.

The striker linked up with Die Werkself from Belgian Pro League outfit Union Saint-Gillloise in 2023.

By Adeboye Amosu



