English Clubs In Race To Sign Durosinmi

Hull City, Derby County, Oxford and Huddersfield Town are among EFL clubs eyeing January moves for Nigerian striker Rafiu Durosinmi, according to Football Insider.

Durosinmi has been impressing for Czech side Viktoria Plzen since returning from a serious double anterior cruciate ligament injury in both knees which ruled him out of action for 15 months.

The Nigerian hit-man is entering the final six months of his contract at Plzen and he could be available for a cut-price fee of £5.7million (€6.5m) in January.

Hull City, Derby County, Oxford and Huddersfield Town have all registered their interest in a deal.

The 22-year-old returned to action last February and he has scored five league in 14 appearances.

Durosinmi was on the verge of a transfer to German side Eintracht Frankfurt in 2023, but the move fell through as he failed a medical and an injury also halted a potential move to Belgian outfit Genk.

The number 17 has been demonstrating remarkable improvement year-on-year despite his tender age.

Durosinmi already has nine goals in 21 appearances in all competitions this season, surpassing his 2024-25 record of eight goals in one game fewer.



