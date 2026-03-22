EPL: Awoniyi On Target, Aina Features As Nottingham Forest Thrash Tottenham

Super Eagles striker Taiwo Awoniyi was on target while Ola Aina played all 90 minutes as Nottingham Forest defeated Tottenham 3-0 in Sunday’s Premier League game.



Awoniyi came on as a second-half substitute for Igor Jesus in the 71st minute and netted the third goal in the 87th minute of the game. It was his second EPL goal for Nottingham Forest in 12 appearances.

Read Also:10 Nigerian Footballers Making Headlines Across Europe In 2025/26 Season



His Nigerian compatriot, Aina, was making his 14th appearance and had an excellent display for Nottingham Forest.



Igor Jesus headed home on the stroke of half-time to break the deadlock for the visitor before Morgan Gibbs-White tapped home to double Forest’s advantage in the 62nd minute.



Boos followed at full-time following another abject home loss, with Tottenham winless in 13 Premier League matches and down to 17th, only a point above West Ham, but Forest backed up Thursday’s Europa League progression with a crucial victory in the fight for survival.







