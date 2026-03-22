Sevilla Coach Opens Up On Adams’ Absence From Starting XI Vs Valencia

Sevilla head coach Matías Almeyda has revealed the reason behind his decision to bench Akor Adams in Saturday’s home defeat to Valencia, reports Completesports.com.

The Rojiblancos lost 2-0 at home to Carlos Corberán’s side.

Adams was named among the substitutes with Neal Maupay starting upfront.

The decision backfired with Valencia scoring twice in the first half.

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Almeyda admitted that he was not happy with the forward’s performance in Sevilla’s previous game against Barcelona.

Outcome 1xBet Odds 1xBet Valencia 2.5 1xBet X Draw 3.54 1xBet Celta Vigo 3 1xBet

“We have three strikers. I’m trying them out to see who scores the goals. I brought Neal back after his injury. I wasn’t happy with Akor’s last game, so we tried to rotate the squad. It’s very difficult to please everyone.”‎‎ Almeyda was quoted by Spanish news outlet, abc.

Almeyda also explained Adams’ early introduction after the break.

“César came off because he felt discomfort in his adductor. Seeing how they were positioned with a back three, I thought that by bringing on Akor, we’d have a better attacking option,” he added.

“I made the substitution from that position. At half-time, we made another change to try and improve, but we didn’t succeed.”‎‎

By Adeboye Amosu



