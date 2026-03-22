Paris FC Boss Challenges Simon To Improve Performance

Paris FC manager Antoine Kombouaré has called for even higher standards from Moses Simon, insisting the winger still has more to offer despite his recent run of impressive performances.

The Nigeria international has failed to register a goal or an assist in last 12 league games for the modest club.

Kombouaré Challenges Simon

Kombouaré revealed that he held direct talks with Simon ahead of his side’s clash with Le Havre.

“I simply told him that his performances were unacceptable,” Kombouaré told tribune.

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“You can say what you want, but you play first and foremost for yourself, for your family.

Outcome 1xBet Odds 1xBet Paris FC 2.13 1xBet X Draw 3.23 1xBet Le Havre 4.21 1xBet

“Between today and the player I saw three weeks ago when I arrived, Moses has regained his confidence, he has the legs, he’s capable of repeating efforts.”

Kombouaré Wants Goals And Assists

Kombouaré said it is important for Simon to score goals , and provide assists for his teammates.

“Now he needs to be effective, to be able to create goals or score goals himself, that’s what we expect from him,” added Kombouaré.

Simon has registered three goals, and two assists in 23 league appearances for Paris FC this season.

By Adeboye Amosu



