EPL: Bournemouth Must Limit Iwobi, King From Controlling Possession --Iraola

Bournemouth boss Andoni Iraola has disclosed that the team will do everything to prevent Super Eagles midfielder Alex Iwobi and Josh King from controlling possession for Fulham in today’s Premier League clash at Vitality Stadium.



Bournemouth’s only defeat of their top-flight campaign was against the league leaders, Liverpool, and they have since won three and drawn two, though both stalemates came in their two most recent outings.



Speaking with BBC Sports, Iraola stated that the team keep an eye on the duo of Iwobi and King in order to prevent them from controlling possession.

“On the ball. They value possession. Technically, they have good combinations.



“Now [Alex] Iwobi and Josh King. King has been a big surprise, I didn’t know about him at the beginning of the season and he has been playing really, really well.



“This combination with Iwobi and [Ryan] Sessegnon on the left side is really dangerous. I hope we can limit those things.”



