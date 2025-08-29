EPL: Iwobi, Bassey Seek First Victory As Fulham Visit Chelsea At Stamford Bridge

After an impressive performance against Manchester United last weekend at Craven Cottage, the Super Eagles duo of Alex Iwobi and Calvin Bassey will seek to help Fulham earn their first Premier League win this ongoing season against Chelsea on Saturday at Stamford Bridge.

Iwobi and Bassey Set To Shine

Iwobi, who provided the perfect assist to Smith Rowe to score the equalizer in the 73rd minute against the Red Devils, will be expected to be on the starting lineup, while Bassey’s defensive solidity will be at its best against Chelsea.



Chelsea have taken four points from their opening two Premier League games so far this season, both being London derbies. Fulham are also unbeaten, but they’ve drawn both of their two matches.

Indeed, Marco Silva’s side have failed to keep a clean sheet in any of their last nine Premier League games away from home, and while they did stun Chelsea 2-1 in this exact fixture on Boxing Day last year, they have never claimed back-to-back wins at Stamford Bridge.

Head-to-Head

Chelsea have an impressive record against Fulham, and they are undefeated in 26 of the last 28 matches against Fulham. They are also undefeated in 10 of the last 11 matches in the Premier League. The home side will be the favourites heading into this contest.

Referee In Charge

Robert Jones will referee Saturday’s Premier League West London derby between Chelsea and Fulham at Stamford Bridge. It’s his first time officiating this fixture.

Jones is getting his second Premier League match of the season, having overseen Sunderland’s 3-0 win over West Ham United on matchday one. He showed just one yellow card during that game but was awarded 18 fouls, the most fouls per card of any referee in the league this season.

Possible starting lineup

Chelsea: Sanchez; Gusto, Adarabioyo, Chalobah, Cucurella; Caicedo, Fernandez; Estevao, Pedro, Neto; Delap



Fulham: Leno; Tete, Andersen, Bassey, Robinson; Berge, Lukic; Iwobi, King, Smith Rowe; Muniz



