Genk Coach Confirms Wolves Talks For Arokodare

KRC Genk manager Thorsten Fink has confirmed Tolu Arokodare is close to leaving the club, reports Completesports.com.

Premier League club, Wolverhampton Wanderers are reported to have opened talks with Genk for the Nigeria international.

Arokodare was left out of Genk’s squad for Thursday night’s UEFA Europa Conference League clash with Lech Poznan to avoid any risk.

Big Decision By Fink

Fink said it was better to leave Arokodare out of the squad.

“Negotiations are underway. There’s a club interested. It was too risky for both parties to play,” Fink was quoted by HLN.

“We’re working with players I know can give it their all, not with guys who might be preoccupied. It was better for everyone to leave Tolu out of the squad.”

Arokodare In Big Demand

Arokodare has been a man in demand following his impressive performances for the Genk last season.

The striker has been linked with top clubs like Manchester United, Bayern Munich, AC Milan and Napoli.

The 24-year-old was top scorer in the Belgian Pro League last season with 21 goals.

Arokodare was also named the best African player in the Belgian top-flight.

By Adeboye Amosu



