Close Menu
    Nigerian Leagues

    NPFL: Ex-Eagles Winger Uzoenyi Earns Coaching Badge In USA, Begins New Career Path

    Nnamdi EzekuteBy Updated:No Comments2 Mins Read
    Ejike Uzoenyi celebrates has bagged coaching badge in the USA

    Ejike Uzoenyi, a former Super Eagles winger and 2013 AFCON winner, has joined the growing list of ex-Nigeria internationals who have taken to coaching after their illustrious playing careers, Completesports.com reports.

    The 37-year-old was part of Rangers International youth team coaching crew recently completed a one-year coaching course in the United States of America,

    From AFCON Glory To Coaching Education

    The ex-Enyimba, Rangers and Sunshine Stars forward, who featured in the late Stephen Keshi’s squad at the 2014 FIFA World Cup in Brazil, successfully participated in the recently concluded Grassroots 11v11 In-Person Coaching Licence Course.

    Ejike Uzoenyi in one of his Grassroots 11v11 In-Person Coaching Licence Course sessions in the USA

    Also Read: Ex-Super Eagles Star Uzoenyi Takes Charge of Rangers Youth Teams

    Uzoenyi, who also had stints with Rennes (France), Bidvest Wits and Ajax Cape Town (South Africa), won a bronze medal with the Home-Based Eagles at the 2014 African Nations Championship (CHAN) in Cape Town.

    “I’m Grateful To God For My Journey Into Coaching” – Uzoenyi

    Speaking to Completesports.com after receiving his coaching badge, the diminutive winger with 21 Super Eagles caps and three goals expressed delight at his new career milestone.

    Also Read: CAF Names Former Super Eagles Winger Among CHAN’s Greatest Players

    “Honestly, I’m most grateful to God. I’m also grateful to the management of Rangers, and I’m happy starting a new journey in coaching after my playing career,” said a delighted Uzoenyi, who also played for Zvijezda in Bosnia.

    “It was a programme we started online last year, but the final three weeks had to be practical. We travelled to the United States to complete it. It wasn’t easy, but I thank God who made it possible.”

    By Sab Osuji


    Share.
    Mr. Nnamdi Ezekute

    Nnamdi Ezekute, a sports reporting expert, has risen through the ranks at Complete Communications Limited (CCL) famed for publications like Complete Sports.
    Email: [email protected]
    X (Formerly Twitter): @Ezekutive

    Related Posts

    Leave A Reply

    This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.