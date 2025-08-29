NPFL: Ex-Eagles Winger Uzoenyi Earns Coaching Badge In USA, Begins New Career Path

Ejike Uzoenyi, a former Super Eagles winger and 2013 AFCON winner, has joined the growing list of ex-Nigeria internationals who have taken to coaching after their illustrious playing careers, Completesports.com reports.

The 37-year-old was part of Rangers International youth team coaching crew recently completed a one-year coaching course in the United States of America,

From AFCON Glory To Coaching Education

The ex-Enyimba, Rangers and Sunshine Stars forward, who featured in the late Stephen Keshi’s squad at the 2014 FIFA World Cup in Brazil, successfully participated in the recently concluded Grassroots 11v11 In-Person Coaching Licence Course.

Uzoenyi, who also had stints with Rennes (France), Bidvest Wits and Ajax Cape Town (South Africa), won a bronze medal with the Home-Based Eagles at the 2014 African Nations Championship (CHAN) in Cape Town.

“I’m Grateful To God For My Journey Into Coaching” – Uzoenyi

Speaking to Completesports.com after receiving his coaching badge, the diminutive winger with 21 Super Eagles caps and three goals expressed delight at his new career milestone.

“Honestly, I’m most grateful to God. I’m also grateful to the management of Rangers, and I’m happy starting a new journey in coaching after my playing career,” said a delighted Uzoenyi, who also played for Zvijezda in Bosnia.

“It was a programme we started online last year, but the final three weeks had to be practical. We travelled to the United States to complete it. It wasn’t easy, but I thank God who made it possible.”

By Sab Osuji



