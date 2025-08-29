Orban Will Thrive In Serie A --Onazi

Former Nigerian international Ogenyi Onazi believes Gift Orban has the potential to be successful with Verona in the Serie A.



Orban, who joined Verona on loan from Bundesliga outfit TSG Hoffenheim, will be hoping to make a quick start to life in Italy.



Speaking with footy-Africa, Onazi stated that Orban has joined one of the toughest leagues in football and advised him to make the most of the opportunity that comes his way.



“It is very good for him to come to Italy because it is one of the strongest leagues tactically in Europe, and it will be good for his career development. It will help him a lot in his game, and he has been good in all the leagues he played in, but Serie A will be a good step for him.

“He has been good in all the places he has played, in Belgium, France, and Germany, and you can see the talent is there. So for sure, I am sure he will do well in the Italian league. It is just for him to improve on all he has done so that he will be a more complete player.



“The fans will enjoy Gift in Verona. They should expect a lot of exciting football, and his teammates will also enjoy him. They should just supply him with balls in the box because he has the eyes for goals, and I believe he is going to do just that.”



