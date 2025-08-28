Ndidi To Play Under New Coach As Besiktas Sack Solskjaer

Super Eagles midfielder Wilfred Ndidi will play under a new coach at Besiktas just few weeks after joining them following the sacking of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Besiktas confirmed Solskjaer’s sack in a statement on Thursday night.

Solskjaer, 52, took charge of the Besiktas in January and steered them to a fourth-placed finish last season.

But after defeat by Swiss side Lausanne in the Conference League play-offs on Thursday meant the club would not be playing European football this season.

Ndidi was in action for 90 minutes as Lausanne pipped Besiktas 1-0 in the second leg in Turkey and advanced on a 2-1 aggregate.

The only goal of the second leg tie was scored by Nathan Butler-Adedeji in the first minute of first half stoppage time.

In the 46th minute Besiktas was reduced to 10 men after Felix Uduokhai received a straight red card.

“Our contract with manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has been terminated following a decision made at a board meeting,” the club stated.

“Following the meeting, our chairman, Serdal Adalı, thanked Solskjaer for his services to date.”

Besiktas were knocked out of Europa League qualifiers by Shakhtar Donetsk.

Nuri Sahin, the former Borussia Dortmund player and manager, has been linked with the job.



