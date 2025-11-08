EPL: Manchester United Earn Late Draw At Spurs

Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United battled to a 2-2 draw in their Premier League clash on Saturday afternoon.
The thrilling encounter was a repeat of last season’s UEFA Europa League final.
Bryan Mbeumo gave United the lead in the 32nd minute.
The hosts’ turned it around with substitute Mathys Tel able to produce an 84th-minute equaliser.
Richarlison gave Spurs the lead for the for the first time in the game in the first minute of stoppage time.
Matthijs de Ligt however powered home a header from a corner in the sixth minute of added time to earn United a point.
The Red Devils are now unbeaten in their last five games.