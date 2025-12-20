EPL: Uche Features As Crystal Palace Fall To Leeds United

Super Eagles midfielder Christantus Uche was in action as Crystal Palace lost 4-1 to Leeds United in Saturday’s Premier League game.



The Nigerian international, who was making his seventh appearance, is yet to register a goal this ongoing season for Crystal Palace.



Uche came on as a substitute in the second half for Jean-Philippe Mateta in the 77th minute of the game.

Leeds’ Pascal Struijk had the first real chance of the first half from a corner just before the half-hour mark, and his side’s pressure in the opening 45 minutes paid off when Dominic Calvert-Lewin scored following chaos from a throw in.



Calvert-Lewin doubled his side’s advantage shortly before the half-time interval, with the striker benefitting from yet another throw in from Ethan Ampadu.



Ampadu managed to net himself on the hour mark when Palace failed to clear a corner, poking past goalkeeper Dean Henderson while unmarked in the box.



Justin Devenny converted a late penalty in stoppage time for the visitors, but midfielder Anton Stach restored the hosts’ three-goal lead in the 11th minute of injury time with a free kick.



