Bundesliga: Tella Bags Assist As Bayer Leverkusen Edge RB Leipzig

Super Eagles winger Nathan Tella bagged his third assist of the season as Bayer Leverkusen defeated RB Leipzig 3-1 in Saturday’s Bundesliga game.



The Nigerian international, who was making his eighth appearance of the season, set up Patrik Schick in the 44th minute for Leverkusen’s second goal.



The host had initially taken the lead in the 35th minute through Schlager before Terrier leveled parity for Bayer Leverkusen in the 40th minute.

Tella was substituted in the 77th minute of the game for Tape after a beautiful display.



The visitor put the game to bed in the 97th minute thanks to a brilliant goal from Culbreath to end any hope of a late equalizer from RB Leipzig.



The win means Leverkusen move third on 29 points, while Leipzig sit fourth on 29 points on the league table.



