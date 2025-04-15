Eric Chelle: I Secured Super Eagles Job Through Formal Application Process, Not Connections

Super Eagles head coach Eric Chelle has debunked rumours that he secured the Nigerian senior national team job through connections.



Chelle was appointed by the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) to take over from Augustine Eguavoen, who had been in interim charge of the Super Eagles during their successful qualifying campaign for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon).



In a chat with CANAL+ SPORT Afrique, Chelle stated that he applied for the Super Eagles job just like every other coach without any form of connection.



He noted that he presented his vision and philosophy to the NFF and was glad to get the Super Eagles job.



“When I left the Malian team, there was a call for applications from the NFF, from the Nigerian Federation and so I applied like any other coach and then interview came.

Read Also: ‘We Have Confidence In Him’ — Sevilla Chief Backs Adams To Bounce Back From Injury Setback



“I was invited to a coaches’ conference where I presented my project or my vision and philosophy. I thought it would happen much faster but due to some events, I had to wait, so I left. I left for Rouen, but then it’s true that I had this opportunity which I risk losing. So I returned. For this great project.



“In the final moments of negotiation, you felt their determination and that made me come.



“We were in discussions since before then. It took a while, but then it accelerated. It was very very fast, maybe that’s why it made a big buzz there, but no no no once again I was aligned on what I wanted to do.”







