Europa League: Osayi-Samuel Upbeat Fenerbahce Will Overcome Rangers

Bright Osayi-Samuel is optimistic Fenerbahce can still secure a place in the quarter-finals of the UEFA Europa League.

Jose Mourinho’s side lost the first leg of their Round of 16 tie 3-1 to Scottish club Rangers.





The Turkish Super Lig giants will face Rangers in the second leg at the Ibrox on Thursday night.

Osayi-Samuel, who missed the first leg due to suspension declared that they will fight hard to turn the tie around.

” As a team, we are aware of how important tomorrow night’s match is. When we analysed the first game, we created a lot of chances and if we repeat that tomorrow night, if we create the same chances again,” he was quoted by the club’s official website.

“Of course, we know that Rangers will come against us with counterattacks, we know that they will play this game. So we have to have the ball and not lose the ball. That way, we can have a chance to win.”

Rangers are expected to parade their Nigerian duo, Cyriel Dessers and Leon Balogun in the game.

Dessers registered one goal and an assist in the first leg.

By Adeboye Amosu



