Osimhen: Super Eagles Must Be Ready To Fight For World Cup Ticket

Victor Osimhen says Super Eagles players must be ready to give their all to secure a place at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The Super Eagles are winless in Group C with three points from four games.





The three-time African champions will be back in action against the Amavubi of Rwanda at the Amahoro Stadium, Kigali next week Friday.

They will also host the Warriors of Zimbabwe at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium, Uyo on Tuesday, March 25.

Osimhen said the players must take responsibility and fight for a place at the World Cup.

“It takes more than a coach to win football matches. Players must also be at their best, show commitment and bear in mind that we can all fly together to reach our goal,” the Galatasaray striker told BBC Sports Africa.

Majority of the players will meet new head coach Eric Chelle for the first time early next week.

Osimhen revealed he already had a conversation with the Malian.

“I’ve spoken to him couple of times and clearly understand the objectives he has set for himself and for the players,”he added.

By Adeboye Amosu



