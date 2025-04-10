Europa League: Rangers Will Fight To Beat Athletico Bilbao — Balogun

Leon Balogun has charged his Rangers teammates to give their all in the fight to secure a place in the semi-final of the UEFA Europa League.

Rangers and Athletico Bilbao will clash in the quarter-final first leg at the Ibrox on Thursday (today).





Barry Ferguson’s side lost 2-0 to Hibernian in a league clash last weekend.

Balogun claimed the defeat to Hibernian has not dampened the mood in the dressing room ahead of the visit of the Spanish outfit.

“We were all fairly clear about the fact we are now in a quarter-final,” Balogun was quoted by the club’s official website.

“It is separate from what’s happening domestically, and we need to focus on that. There is a massive opportunity for the players and the club.

“The last two days were pretty positive; everyone is aware of the domestic side, but we can focus on that after tomorrow night again.

“It’ll be a challenge tomorrow as they have some real good quality [in attack], but this is what you embrace.

“It’s a very special game and a quarter-final of the Europa League, so that in itself makes it massive already.

“Personally, I don’t prepare any differently. I try to have a nice afternoon to wind down a bit.

“When you look at the [opposition], there’s not too much to look at – not because there’s not enough to see – because it’s pretty much known.

“They are special and a lot of things can happen in these games. It’s not a one-off but it can be because the occasion is so big.

“It’s about bravery, believing in yourself, and reminding yourself what you’re capable of.”

Ibrox has been a fortress for Rangers in the Europa League over the years.

Balogun declared that belief will be key for the Light as they look to create more special European memories.

“We need to live through those difficult moments, but also remember we have the quality to do it,” Balogun added.

“We have shown it more than enough this season despite the ups and downs.

“It’s just about repetition, upping your own standard, and holding yourself accountable first and foremost.

“One [player] might need a bit of a ruffle; the other just needs a night to sleep over it. But it’s about going out there and doing it again.

“That’s the beauty of playing at a club like Rangers, that you always have a game three days later.

“It’s a good game tomorrow to show you can do a lot better.

“It’s on us to make [the fans] believe. We need to prove it and turn things around. The only way to do that is to follow it with action.

“We need to give them more of those moments.”

By Adeboye Amosu



