Everton Ready To Make €30 Million Bid For Super Eagles Star

Premier League club Everton are in the race for Getafe and Super Eagles midfielder Christantus Uche.

According to a report in Fichajes (via onefootball.com) Everton are reportedly willing to spend up to €30 million for Uche.

David Moyes has brought in several new players this summer, and most of them have been attacking options.

The club also brought in Jack Grealish on loan, but his presence in the opening game against Leeds United failed to make a difference.

Moyes is still looking to find a goal-scoring solution and is looking for a player who can play in multiple positions.

Everton recently made a move for Tyler Dibling, but have yet to respond to Southampton’s demand.

Malick Fofana’s deal also slipped through the cracks, despite the transfer looking close at one point. They are now eyeing Uche who contributed 11 goals across all competitions last season.



La Liga clubs such as Real Sociedad are also interested in the player, but reports suggest that the Toffees are the only club willing to make a direct offer that would entice Getafe. With Uche also eyeing a Premier League opportunity, the deal now looks set to gain momentum.

Given Everton’s current situation, spending €30 million on Christantus Uche brings both risk and opportunity. The Nigerian has tremendous versatility and can play on the wing as well as in the middle.

His pace and dribbling abilities could make Everton’s attacking department more potent and dangerous, but his lack of consistency has been his biggest weakness so far in his career.



