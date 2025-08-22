NPFL: Finidi Targets Opening Day Win Vs Remo Stars

Rivers United head coach Finidi George is optimistic his side can get a positive result against Remo Stars, reports Completesports.com.

The Pride of Port Harcourt will begin their 2025/26 Nigeria Premier Football League, NPFL, campaign with an away fixture against the defending champions.

The matchday one encounter will hold at Remo Stars’ makeshift home ground, MKO Abiola Sports Arena in Abeokuta.

The hosts beat Rivers United to the title last season.

Rivers United however took four points off Daniel Ogunmodede’s side last term.

Both sides have also met twice in opening day fixtures and Rivers United came out tops on both occasions at home – winning 2-0 in 2023/24 season and 1-0 in the 2019 campaign.

Ready For Battle

Finidi is upbeat they can maintain their impressive record against the Sky Blue Stars.

“We’re playing the reigning champions, and so it will be a tough one but being they’re playing away from home we will see how we can capitalize on that advantage to see how we can pull off a surprise victory,” Finidi was quoted by the NPFL media.

By Adeboye Amosu



