Ex-Aston Villa Star Slams CAF’s AFCON Title Decision On Morocco

Former Aston Villa midfielder Nigel Reo-Coker has taken aim at the Confederation of African Football (CAF) for awarding Morocco the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations title.

CAF’s Appeals Committee ruled in favour of Morocco following a review of the hosts’ petition.

Senegal was subsequently deemed to have forfeited the AFCON final, with the match officially awarded to Morocco as a 3–0 victory.

Coker described CAF’s verdict as embarrassing.

“CAF is an embarrassment. I’m of African heritage, and I know about the Cup of Nations. I watched it as a kid growing up, and I know players who have played in it, World Class players,” Coker told CBS Sports Golazo.

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“There’s always a stigma about Africa, and it’s football. We’ve had conversations about AFCON not being taken seriously for many years.

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“It’s a tournament that seems to be a thorn in the flesh for European managers who have made comments about the competition being a burden for them.

“It’s another reason why people will look down on this tournament and have a stigma attached to it. There’s not one Morocco player, past or present, who would want to win in this manner.

“None of them will look in the mirror and be happy about being handed that.

“CAF have embarrased themselves again in front of the world, and allows other footballing federations to laugh at Africa as a continent because of how this whole situation has been handled.”

By Adeboye Amosu



