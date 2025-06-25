Ex-England Coach Southgate Receives Knighthood

Gareth Southgate added his name to an elite footballing list when the former England manager received his knighthood at Windsor Castle on Wednesday, BBC Sport reports.

The 54-year-old, who stepped down from the England post after almost eight years following defeat by Spain in the Euro 2024 final, was awarded the honour for services to football.

Southgate’s influence, however, stretched beyond the field of play as he became one of football’s most respected figures.

He is only the seventh football manager to be given the honour.

Southgate joins the list of knights that also includes England’s World Cup-winning manager Sir Alf Ramsey, Manchester United legends Sir Matt Busby and Sir Alex Ferguson, England, Barcelona, Newcastle and Ipswich great Sir Bobby Robson.

Also on the list are Liverpool legend and Premier League-winning manager with Blackburn, Sir Kenny Dalglish, Sir Walter Winterbottom, England’s first international manager, who led his country from 1946 to 1962.

On the list of football manager knights, only Winterbottom and Southgate have not won a trophy in their managerial career.

Southgate took England to a first final appearance at a major tournament since 1966 World Cup, when the Three Lions went all the way at Euro 2020.

Unfortunately, the team lost on penalty shootout to Italy after 90 minutes and extra-time ended had ended 1-1.

He led England to the semi-final at the 2018 World Cup where they finished fourth.

Then he guided his country to another European final this time at the 2024 edition, but once again suffered another heartbreak as England lost 2-1 to Spain.



