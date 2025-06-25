Adarabioyo Keen To Decide International Future

Chelsea defender Tosin Adarabioyo has said decision on his international future is imminent.

Adarabioyo, who plays for Premier League club, Chelsea was born in England to Nigerian parents.

The 27-year-old has represented England at youth level 14 times.

The centre-back is however still eligible to represent Nigeria at full international level.

He turned down an approach from the Nigeria Football Federation, NFF in the past.

The former Manchester City player claimed he will soon take a decision on his future.

“That is a question I have answered quite a bit recently, yeah, it is something that we are looking into in the future,” he told NAN.

“It is a conversation I want to have; we will see how that goes.”

By Adeboye Amosu



