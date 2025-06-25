NPFL: Abia Warriors Target Enyimba’s Gabriel, Step Up CAFCC Preparations

Abia Warriors of Umuahia are making no mistakes in bolstering their squad ahead of the 2025/2026 second-tier CAF interclub competition, Completesports.com reports.



Abia Warriors are one of Nigeria’s two representatives in the 2025/2026 CAF Confederation Cup — their first-ever participation in the continent’s second-tier interclub competition, following their third-place finish in the 2024/2025 NPFL final standings.



Determined not to be mere participants but genuine title contenders, Abia Warriors are now active in the transfer market, shopping for quality players to strengthen their squad.

Checks reveal that Innocent Gabriel, Enyimba’s dynamic wing-back, has become one of their major transfer targets.



“Innocent Gabriel’s potential move to Abia Warriors is almost a done deal,” disclosed an Abia Warriors official privy to the versatile defender’s move.



“He’s one of the ‘big catches’ so far because Abia Warriors are active in the transfer market with a focus on quality and experienced players who will add value to our Confederation Cup campaign.”



Abia Warriors resumed training on Monday under the watchful eye of former junior international goalkeeper, Imama Amapakabo, who won the NPFL title in 2016 with Rangers International.



By Sab Osuji







