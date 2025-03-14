Ex-Flying Eagles Winger Joins MLS Club Charlotte FC

Former Flying Eagles winger Emmanuel Uchegbu has joined Major League Soccer (MLS) side Charlotte FC from Slovakian outfit AS Trencin.

Uchegbu’s transfer was confirmed by Trencin on their website on Thursday.





“Nigerian winger Emmanuel Uchegbu is leaving our club at the end of the transfer window. The still-twenty-year-old player’s steps will lead him to the top American football league, MLS, where he will strengthen the Charlotte FC team.

“Uchegbu joined AS Trenčín in the summer of 2023. He first started playing for our 19th team. Thanks to his good performances and game progress, he established himself in the A-team in the superstructure. He played 30 league matches in the red and white colors, in which he scored four goals behind the opposing goalkeepers.”

Speaking on his move, Uchegbu said:”I am very grateful to AS Trenčín for the opportunity it gave me as a young player. I must express my immense gratitude to the coaches, the management team, all the employees and, last but not least, the fans of AS Trenčín. You have been my support throughout my entire career. I will miss you, my friends. AS Trenčín, goodbye.”

Uchegbu, who also played for Plateau United, was part of the Flying Eagles squad to the 2023 U-20 Africa Cup of Nations.



