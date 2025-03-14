Mikel Returns To Action For Chelsea Vs Liverpool

John Mikel Obi will feature for Chelsea Legends against Liverpool Legends at the Anfield on Saturday, March 22.

The game is put together to raise funds for the Chelsea Foundation and the Chelsea Players’ Trust.





Mikel will be joined by former stars, Gianfranco Zola, Carlo Cudicini, Ramires and Gary Cahill.

Former strikers, Eidur Gudjohnsen Jesper Gronkjaer and Loic Remy will also be part of the team.

Mikel spent 11 years at Chelsea winning the Premier League twice, FA Cup thrice and UEFA Champions League once.

The former Nigeria international announced his retirement from professional football on September 27, 2022.



