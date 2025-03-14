Arsenal Must Play The Perfect Game To Knockout Madrid –Henry

Thierry Henry has said Arsenal must play the perfect game to stand a chance of eliminating Real Madrid in this season’s UEFA Champions League.

The two clubs will meet for the first time in 18 years in the quarter-finals of this year’s competition after Madrid’s dramatic victory over Atletico Madrid on Wednesday night.





Los Blancos showcased their inevitability factor in Europe once again as they edged through in a controversial penalty shootout to set up a showdown with the Gunners, who eased past PSV.

If anyone knows what it takes for Arsenal to beat Real Madrid in the Champions League it’s Henry, who scored the only goal of last-16 tie when the two sides clashed in 2006.

Arsene Wenger’s side were huge underdogs but a stunning solo effort from the Frenchman at the Bernabeu proved to be the winner.

Asked how the current crop can follow in their footsteps and shock the world, Henry (quoted on Daily Mail) said: “believe that you can.”

“I’ve been in that situation with a team with a tiny bit less talent I will be honest when we drew Real Madrid everyone laughed, especially in Spain.

“If you are there believing you cannot beat Real Madrid and they are already better than you, better team, better squad, they have 15 on the sleeve and we have none, you may as well not go and play if you don’t think you can beat them.

“If you arrive in front of Real Madrid thinking let’s see what’s going to happen you might as well not go. I do believe that you go into a game believing you can win this is what dreams are made of this is what you are thinking of.

“I’ve seen Greece winning the Euros, I’ve seen Leicester winning the league just believe that you can that’s what I’m saying. Are you going to do it? That’s a different ball game.

“Look at how Atletico beat them they played them more than well so many times and it still wasn’t enough. I’ve seen City play Real Madrid so many times, so well and it still wasn’t enough.

“If you go there without the belief you can win stay at home. We’ve seen teams being good defensively, offensively, not in the tunnel, to beat Real Madrid you need the perfect game from minute one right when the referee blows the whistle.

“It has to be the perfect game if you want to knock out Real Madrid. Even if you are perfect it might not be enough, now it’s on the team to show if they can do it at home and then away that’s a tough task.”



