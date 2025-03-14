Expert Says Super Eagles Will CRUSH Rwanda In Kigali

This video showcases the trending stories making the rounds over the weekend on Complete Sports, they are the Editors “Pick of the week” You can click on the link to read the full story.

Thanks for watching.





Topics Discussed in Video;

* Eric Chelle Releases Final 23-Man Squad Ahead Of Rwanda And Zimbabwe

* Assessment Of The Squad List In Terms Of Which Players Should Or Shouldn’t Have Made The Cut

* Can The Eagles Change Their Away Record Fortune By Defeating Rwanda?

* Arsenal Lost Grounds In The Title Race Following Draw Against Man United

Osimhen: Super Eagles Must Be Ready To Fight For World Cup Ticket

✅ https://www.completesports.com/osimhen-super-eagles-must-be-ready-to-fight-for-world-cup-ticket/

2026 WCQ: Rwanda FA Begins Ticket Sales For Super Eagles Showdown

✅ https://www.completesports.com/2026-wcq-rwanda-fa-begins-ticket-sales-for-super-eagles-showdown/

Complete Sports is Nigeria's No1. Sports daily.

