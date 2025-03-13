2026 WCQ: Rwanda FA Begins Ticket Sales For Super Eagles Showdown

The Rwanda Football Association, FERWAFA, on Wednesday started ticket sales for the upcoming 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifying fixture against the Super Eagles of Nigeria.

The matchday five encounter is slated for the Amahoro Stadium, Kigali, on Friday, March 21.





Fans will pay 1,000, 2,000, and 20,000 Rwandan Francs for the Upper Bowl, Lower Bowl, and VIP sections, respectively.

Read Also:Inter Vs Bayern Munich Could Have Been Champions League Final –Klinsmann

The price for a business suite is set at 30,000 Francs, while VVIP seats are available for 50,000 Francs.

Executive and Sky Box seats are available for 100,000 Francs and 1,000,000 Francs, respectively.

Rwanda currently occupy top spot in Group C with seven points from four games.

By Adeboye Amosu



