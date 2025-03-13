UEL: Durosinmi Bags Second Assist, Dele-Bashiru Subbed On As Lazio Knock Viktoria Plzen Out

Rafiu Durosinmi bagged an assist but it was not enough as Viktoria Plzen crashed out of the Europa League despite holding Lazio to a 1-1 draw in Italy on Thursday.

Also in action was Fisayo Dele-Bashiru who was introduced into the game on 79 minutes for Pedro.





Dele-Bashiru had been out since February due to a ankle injury which led to him being dropped from the Super Eagles 23-man squad for the World Cup qualifiers against Rwanda and Zimbabwe.

The 1-1 draw means Lazio go through to the quarter-finals 3-2 on aggregate after the Italians won the first leg 2-1 away.

Durosinmi, who got Plzen’s goal in the first leg defeat, set up Pavel Sulc for the opener on 52 minutes.

But with 13 minutes left in the second half Alessio Romagnoli equalised for Lazio.

In Greece, Bruno Onyemaechi featured for Olympiacos who defeated Bodo/Glimt 2-1 but still failed to progress into the next round.

Bodo/Glimt qualified for the last eight 4-2 on aggregate after winning the first leg 3-0.

Other teams who picked quarter-final tickets are Athletic Bilbao who beat Roma 3-1 to advance 4-3 on aggregate and Eintracht Frankfurt who hammered Ajax 4-1 and secured a 6-2 aggregate scoreline.



