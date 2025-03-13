2026 WCQ: Simon Doubtful For Rwanda, Zimbabwe Games

Moses Simon is doubtful for Nigeria’s 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers against Rwanda and Zimbabwe due to injury.

Simon failed to train with his teammates for three days this week, according to Nantes manager, Antoine Kamboure.





The 29-year-old featured for 20 minutes in the Canaries 1-0 defeat to Strasbourg last weekend.

The winger is also now doubtful for this weekend’s clash with Lille

“He hasn’t trained all week. He stayed in the gym Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday, but he completed the session today,” Simon was quoted by Ouest- France

“His ankle is still hurting. There’s obviously some concern. We’re managing it, but for him, it’s complicated.”

The Super Eagles will face the Amavubi of Rwanda at the Amahoro Stadium, Kigali next week Friday.

They will host the Warriors of Zimbabwe at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium, Uyo on Tuesday, March 25.

By Adeboye Amosu



