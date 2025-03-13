Inter Vs Bayern Munich Could Have Been Champions League Final –Klinsmann

Jürgen Klinsmann says that it is a ‘shame’ that two of his former clubs – Inter and Bayern – have been drawn against each other in the Champions League quarter-final, as he feels the two teams are both worthy of a spot in the eventual final.

The German legend, however, insisted that the Nerazzurri are ‘beautiful to watch’ and that it is ‘time’ for them to lift the trophy again.





Inter will play Bayern over two legs of the Champions League quarter-finals in April after the Nerazzurri brushed past Feyenoord with a 4-1 aggregate scoreline in the round of 16, while Bayern eliminated Bundesliga rivals Bayer Leverkusen with 3-0 and 2-0 victories.

Klinsmann, who represented both sides during his playing career, is excited by the prospect of an Inter-Bayern quarter-final, but told La Gazzetta dello Sport (via Football Italia) that it is a ‘shame’ they have come up against each other so early in the knock-out rounds.

“I’ll be rooting for beautiful football. I played for both teams, but I want to be there, I want to come to San Siro to support Inter,” Klinsmann said at the beginning of his interview.

“It’s a shame that this challenge has come so early, in the quarter-finals. It could have been the final, and in Munich as well. Imagine how beautiful that would be.”

The 2025 Champions League final will be held at Bayern’s Allianz Arena, a detail which Klinsmann feels will bring an extra level of motivation for the Bavarians, but he still feels that Inter have what it takes to go all the way this year.

He explained: “Obviously Bayern wants to go all the way, at all costs, because there’s a special game, the final, at home. How often do you get the opportunity to play for the Champions League in your own stadium? But it’s time for Inter to win a European cup again.

“In my opinion, they’ve created a proper squad. It’s a squad with two teams, they’ve doubled up in every position.

“Inter have a nice way of playing, in a 3-5-2 that sees the players constantly switching positions. I smile when I see Bastoni pop up on the left wing providing crosses. The only thing he lacks is that he can’t put it in the box for himself. Inter are beautiful to watch.”

Klinsmann later explained that Inter do not necessarily need to outplay Bayern, as long as they outscore them.

“Anything can happen. A small detail can decide it. A penalty, a corner, a free-kick. They have two different systems, but they have players who can always make a difference, at any time.”



