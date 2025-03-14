Lewis-Skelly Gets Call Up, Rashford Returns As Tuchel Names First England Squad

England head coach Thomas Tuchel has named his squad for The Three Lions’ FIFA 2026 World Cup qualifiers against Albania and Latvia this month, englandfootball.com reports.

England kick-off their new campaign with a Wembley double-header as they target a place at next year’s World Cup Finals in USA, Canada and Mexico.





Former Chelsea boss Tuchel has made his first England selection with 26 players set to report to St. George’s Park early next week to begin their preparations under the new regime.

Among the group, there is a first England call-up for Newcastle United defender Dan Burn while Arsenal’s Myles Lewis-Skelly is in the senior squad for the first time having previously represented the Young Lions at U-19, U-18 and U-17 level in recent years.

There are also recalls to the squad for Jordan Henderson, Marcus Rashford and Reece James.

Tuchel’s first game against Albania takes place in front of a sold-out Wembley on Friday 21 March, before England return to the national stadium on Monday 24 March to play Latvia.

Tuchel’s first England squad

Goalkeepers:

Dean Henderson (Crystal Palace), Jordan Pickford (Everton), Aaron Ramsdale (Southampton), James Trafford (Burnley)

Defenders:

Dan Burn (Newcastle United), Levi Colwill (Chelsea), Marc Guéhi (Crystal Palace), Reece James (Chelsea), Ezri Konsa (Aston Villa), Myles Lewis-Skelly (Arsenal), Tino Livramento (Newcastle United), Jarell Quansah (Liverpool), Kyle Walker (AC Milan, loan from Manchester City)

Midfielders:

Jude Bellingham (Real Madrid), Eberechi Eze (Crystal Palace), Jordan Henderson (Ajax), Curtis Jones (Liverpool), Cole Palmer (Chelsea), Declan Rice (Arsenal), Morgan Rogers (Aston Villa)

Forwards:

Jarrod Bowen (West Ham United), Phil Foden (Manchester City), Anthony Gordon (Newcastle United), Harry Kane (Bayern Munich), Marcus Rashford (Aston Villa, loan from Manchester United), Dominic Solanke (Tottenham Hotspur)



