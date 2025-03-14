‘It Was Tough’ — Balogun Reflects On Rangers’ Win Over Fenerbahce

Leon Balogun has reflected on Rangers’ remarkable victory over Fenerbahce.

The Gers had their 3-1 first leg advantage wiped out by Sebastian Szymański’s brace.





Barry Ferguson’s side then prevailed 4-2 on penalties with goalkeeper Jack Butland making two brilliant saves.

“I was praying for Jack, praying that God share some of his glory with him” he was quoted by the Scottish Sun.

“He has done it. I’m just happy for Jack. He really deserves it. He’s a big character in the dressing room.

“He loves the club, cares about the boys and like I say it’s great for him to have a moment like that.

“It was tough, we made it harder for ourselves than it had to be.

“We had a couple of good moments in the first half. We could have executed better like we did last week.

“We suffered out there.

“You all saw it. But we dug in, stuck together and ground it out. It’s a great moment for Jack. He was outstanding last season.

“We have all been up and down this season and for him to come up with that display, he had a few big saves in the game too, was massive. So happy days.

“We have to take it as it is. We did the groundwork last week and knew it was going to be tough today.”

By Adeboye Amosu



