Liverpool, Manchester City Interested In Aina

Premier League giants, Liverpool and Manchester City are tracking Nigeria defender, Ola Aina.

Aina has few months left on his contract with Nottingham Forest and is yet to pen an extension.





Forest are desperate to tie the Nigeria international down to a new contract.

The 28-year-old has caught the eye with his impressive displays for Forest this season.

Read Also:‘It Was Tough’ — Balogun Reflects On Rangers’ Win Over Fenerbahce

The full-back made his 50th Premier League appearance for the Tricky Trees against Manchester City last weekend.

Liverpool are considering him as a replacement for Trent Alexander- Arnold, who could leave for Real Madrid this summer.

City want him to take the place of Kyle Walker, who is expected to move to AC Milan on a permanent this summer.

Aina joined Nuno Espirito Santo’s side on a free transfer two years ago.

By Adeboye Amosu



