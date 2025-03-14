Close Menu
    Orban Doesn’t Dwell On Missed Chances For Long –Hoffenheim Manager

    Austin Akhilomen

    Hoffenheim coach Christian Ilzer has hailed Super Eagles forward Gift Orban for not always dwelling on missed goal scoring opportunities for long.

    Recall that the Nigerian international has scored four goals in nine appearances since joining Hoffenheim in January.

    Speaking with Kicker ahead of tonight’s Bundesliga clash against St Pauli, Ilzer stated that Orban has been training with great concentration.

    “It’s a hallmark of goal-getters that they don’t dwell on missed chances for too long, but rather trust their own processes and their coolness in the opponent’s penalty area.

    “I noticed that he had been training with great concentration.”



