Ex-France International Calls Out PSG For ‘Terrible’ Treatment Of Donnarumma

Former France international Benoît Trémoulinas called out PSG for handling the Donnarumma situation.

After the Italian helped the Parisians lift the UEFA Champions League, manager Luis Enrique and leaders of the capital club opted to look for another goalkeeper rather than meet the financial demands that Donnarumma and his camp wanted.

“Is it normal in today’s football world? We’re no longer surprised,” Trémoulinas was quoted by Le10Sport (via PSG Talk). “I’m not going to say it’s normal, but we’re no longer surprised, especially from Paris Saint-Germain. We also know Luis Enrique well, who makes the decisions. But I find it terrible.

“Yes, there were some difficult moments with Donnarumma, but he had six exceptional months… I don’t forget the match against Aston Villa, against Liverpool…”

“They won the Champions League in part thanks to him as well. He did the job. To kick him out of the group like that, I find it a bit disgusting.”



