Ajibade Set To Join French Giants

Super Falcons of Nigeria captain Rasheedat Ajibade has been linked with French women’s League giants Paris Saint-Germain.

This transfer was reported on the X handle of IRP, a platform that report everything PSG women’s team.

“PSG strikes hard: total agreement for Ajibade!” it stated.

“Freshly crowned African champion, the 25-year-old Nigerian striker is expected to soon join the capital to bring her experience.

“A reinforcement that addresses a need in the Parisian offensive area.”

Ajibade is currently a free agent after departing Spanish women’s side Atletico Madrid in May.

During her four years at the capital club, the 25-year-old helped the win Spanish Super Cup (2021) and the Copa de la Reina (2023).

Now she is close to joining one of the power houses in French women’s club football, PSG.

PSG Women’s Team: History, Achievements

Founded in 1971, PSG women’s team have played in the topflight since 2001, when they won the Division 2 title.

The club won their first major honour, French Cup, in 2010 and emerged champions of the first division in 2021.

Also, they have reached the UEFA Women’s Champions League final twice, but lost on both occasions to FFC Frankfurt (2015) and Lyon (2017).

Ajibade Leads Super Falcons To 10th WAFCON Title

Last month (July), Ajibade captained the Super Falcons to a record-extending 10th WAFCON title.

Ajibade and her Falcons teammates came from 2-0 down to beat hosts Morocco 3-2 in the final.

It was Ajibade’s second WAFCON title after landing her first at the 2018 edition in Ghana.

By James Agberebi



