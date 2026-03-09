Ex-International: I’m Happy Obasogie Has Now Been Cleared Of Match-Fixing Allegations

Former Nigerian international Mohammed Gambo has expressed delight with the exoneration of Super Eagles goalkeeper Amas Obasogie of any match-fixing allegations.



Recall that the Tanzanian club Singida Black Stars SC had initially announced that the goalkeeper had been suspended for three months over his alleged involvement in match-fixing.



However, in a statement released on Saturday, Tanzanian club Singida Black Stars SC confirmed the probe found “no evidence of match-fixing or gambling” involving Obasogie following an internal investigation.



Reacting to the development, Gambo, in a chat with Footy Africa, expressed satisfaction with the outcome of the investigation, claiming Obasogie’s innocence has been proven.

“When I saw the initial news and the videos that were attributed to his suspicion of involvement in match-fixing, I knew he was innocent.



“Anyone could have made those mistakes. It is part and parcel of the game, and even though it looks bad, in my opinion, it was an error any goalkeeper could have made.



“I am happy he has now been cleared, as such allegations are very heavy and not to be played with. I have known Amas for a while and personally, I did not think he would do such a thing. He is a very professional player and a good person for that matter.”



“With his innocence proven, I pray he gets his shirt back in the team and starts playing football again. I am very happy all of this is over and he can once again concentrate on his career.”



