Adams Relieved After Ending Sevilla Goal Drought

Sevilla forward Akor Adams has expressed delight after ending his five-game goal drought, reports Completesports.com.

Adams was on target in Sevilla’s 1-1 home draw with Rayo Vallecano at the Ramón Sánchez Pizjuán on Sunday night.

It was the Nigeria international’s seventh league goal of the season.

Akor Happy To Score Again

“For me, the most important thing is winning with Sevilla. I work hard every day to win matches,” Adams told the club’s official website.

“Yes, scoring goals is my job. But at this stage of the season, it doesn’t matter if Kike scores or if Lucien scores. In the end, we’re a team. We need to get points. But seven goals… I think I should have scored more. So I’m grateful to God, but I’m satisfied now.”

On Draw With Rayo Vallecano

Adams also reflected on the outcome of the game with Rayo Vallecano.

“I think every point is important at this stage of the season. We work hard to get them. We got a point. But there are many things to work on and improve to reach our goal of three points,” he added.

” Yes, we’re happy to have gotten a point, but not entirely, because I also take responsibility. There were many situations that could have put us ahead. We’ll just work on that and we’ll be better next time.”

By Adeboye Amosu



