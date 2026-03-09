How Laporta Stopped Messi’s Return To Barcelona –Xavi

Legendary Barcelona midfielder Xavi Hernandez has revealed how former president Joan Laporta stopped Lionel Messi from returning to the Catalan giants.

After a successful spell at Barcelona Messi departed the club for Paris Saint-Germain.

But there were talks of a possible return to Barcelona for Messi but Xavi disclosed that the fear of a wage war halted the transfer.

“Leo Messi back to Barcelona was a done deal after that World Cup won by Argentina. It was done,” Xavi told Vanguardia (via Fabrizio Romano).

“We also had La Liga’s green light and Messi wanted to return… but Laporta stopped the signing”.

Also Read: I Regret Not Learning English –Messi

“Laporta told me that if Leo came back, there would be a wage war and he couldn’t afford that.”

Messi and Xavi enjoyed a trophy-laden spell at Barcelona, landing the La Liga, Copa del Rey, Spanish Super Cup, UEFA Champions League, UEFA Super Cup and FIFA Club World Cup.

The eight-time Ballon d’Or winner currently play for Major League Soccer (MLS) side Inter Miami.



