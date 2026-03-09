German Club Fan Unplugs VAR Monitor To Prevent Ref From Checking For Possible Penalty

A masked vigilante fan unplugged a VAR screen in protest of the technology’s use during a match in Germany’s wecond division.

When referee Felix Bickel was called to the sidelines to review a penalty decision during Preussen Munster vs Hertha Berlin, he was unable to see a replay, Mirror reports.

After initially not awarding a spot-kick when Munster’s Niko Koulis brought down Michael Cuisance, Bickel was advised to his VAR to take another look, but couldn’t. A Munster ultra had unplugged the monitor in a bid to sabotage the use of technology.

The action lined up with a banner in the stands that read: “Pull the plug on VAR.” The saboteur was not spotted in action, but a supporter wearing a green morph-like face covering and overalls that would not go amiss at a crime scene investigation was seen being helped back into the stands.

For opponents of VAR, it was bad news, however, as the technology was still able to be used. Video referee Katrin Rafalski ultimately took the decision from a remote location, in the VAR room in Cologne.

The club home side have said they are investigating the incidents and are putting actions in place to avoid a repeat of the situation.

A statement from Preussen Munster read: “In first-half stoppage time between SC Preußen Münster and Hertha BSC, VAR intervened after a controversial incident in the penalty area.

However, the referee was unable to review the incident using the VAR monitor in the stadium because a masked spectator from the active fan section illegally entered the pitch and unplugged the technical equipment.

“The penalty decision was ultimately made by video referee Katrin Rafalski in the VAR room in Cologne.

“SC Preußen Münster regrets the incident and will do everything in its power to identify and bring the perpetrator(s) to justice. Furthermore, immediate measures have been taken to prevent similar incidents in the future.

“Initial findings indicate that this was a planned action – a banner to that effect was displayed in the home section shortly after the technical malfunction.”

Munster ultimately lost the Bundesliga 2 match 2-1 after Hertha netted a 93rd-minute goal through Martin Winkler. The away side had taken the lead via the penalty in the opening half as Fabian Reese scored from the spot but Jannis Heuer found an equaliser in the second period.



