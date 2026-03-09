Dele-Bashiru: Lazio Fired Up For Sassuolo Showdown

Lazio midfielder Fisayo Dele-Bashiru says the team is fired up for tonight’s Serie A encounter against Sassuolo, Completesports.com reports.

Maurizio Sarri’s men will host the Black and Greens at the Stadio Olympico.

Sassuolo are unbeaten in their last three league games.

Lazio’s last win in Serie A was against Genoa on January 30.

Dele-Bashiru declared that they will be gunning for maximum points in the game.

“They’re in great form, but we want to beat them to prove we’re stronger,” Dele-Bashiru told Laziochannel.

Lazio currently occupy 11th position on the Series A table with 34 points from 27 matches.

Sassuolo occupy ninth position with 38 position with same number of matches.

By Adeboye Amosu



