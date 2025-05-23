Ex-Man United Star McTominay Named Serie A Player Of The Season

Scott McTominay has been named Best Overall Player in Serie A for the 2024-25 season, just minutes after his goal helped secure the Scudetto for Napoli.

McTominay shrugged off a shirt tug to open the scoring in this evening’s 2-0 victory over Cagliari at the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona.

Until then, Inter had been leading the table after going in front against Como, but McTominay and Romelu Lukaku secured the win that Napoli needed to clinch the title.

“I’m lost for words, it’s incredible,” McTominay told DAZN after his first career league title.

“The sacrifice of every single player in this group is just incredible. The people deserve it, as they’ve been behind us from day one. For me to come here and experience this, it’s just a dream.”

It was McTominay’s 11th goal in 33 Serie A appearances, along with six assists, a personal best for the Scotland international.

Remarkably, in eight of those goals, it broke the deadlock at 0-0 and was therefore decisive for his team.

“I forgot about the goal, as there was so much going on. We were concentrated, but the anxiety and the nerves were obviously there. Now we need to enjoy it with our people, next season we’ve got to come back next year with the same energy and never drop,” continued McTominay.

“You can tell every time with Conte the energy is troppo alto, that’s what I learned, troppo alto, and we need the same attitude next season.”

McTominay has been in Italy for under a year, but he has earned the very Neapolitan nickname of McFratm, based on the Neapolitan slang term for brother.

“My Italian is OK, I can understand, but speaking it takes more confidence and it’s not easy. It is much easier to do it with people who don’t speak any English. I can feel a lot of love.”

Football Italia



