Napoli Defeat Cagliari To Clinch 4th Serie A Title

Napoli secured their fourth Serie A title with a 2-0 home win over Cagliari on Friday thanks to goals from Scott McTominay and Romelu Lukaku.

The title race had come down to the wire, with Napoli holding a one-point advantage over Inter Milan going into the final round of games.

McTominay opened the scoring three minutes before the break with a stunning bicycle kick from Matteo Politano’s cross, sending the home crowd into a frenzy.

Lukaku doubled the lead six minutes after the restart by latching on to a long ball, shrugging off a defender and calmly finishing past Cagliari keeper Alen Sherri.

Napoli won the title by one point after Inter won 2-0 at Como in their final match.

It is Napoli’s second leagge title in three years after Luciano Spalletti, Victor Osimhen, Khvicha Kvaratskhelia and co. led the Partenopei to the top of the table in 2022-23.

Before then, Napoli had not won the Serie A title in over 30 years, dating back to the 1989-90 season when Diego Maradona was still leading the squad.

Napoli’s title win is a particularly special achievement for head coach Antonio Conte, who has now won the Serie A title with three different clubs (Napoli, Inter and Juventus).

Also, he has won a top-flight title in his first season with three different clubs as well (Napoli, Chelsea and Juventus).

Inter can still end the campaign on a high when they face French Ligue 1 champions Paris Saint-Germain in the UEFA Champions League final.

Reuters, Football Italia



